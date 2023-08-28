Mankato East cross country looks to defend state title

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in school history, Mankato East took home the state cross country championship title last year.

This year the mentality remains the same for the team as the returning athletes are looking for back to back state titles.

“We’re super excited we know we got a target on our back though so we got to watch out. We can’t sell ourselves short. We got to put in the work everyday, but we are super excited this teams got a lot of potential and I feel like we can do it again” said Evan MacLean.

“Working just as hard as we did last year and even harder putting in the summer mileage and everything” said Isaiah Anderson.

Almost every runner is back this season for Mankato East except the team did lose one of their top 7 runners, but Coach Ward knows his runners will step up and compete.

“We’ve also got a lot of guys hungry. Very very hungry for filling that spot and possibly other guys looking to take spots away from guys” said head coach Christopher Ward.

Although there is some friendly competition a big reason for the teams success is the close bonds these runners share and their attentiveness to the game plan.

“Even though cross country is an individual sport the team aspect is really big more than people think so just running with your guys pretty much just thinking of them as brothers helps carry you through” said Luke Scholtes.

“Their coachability they listened to us they followed the plan and that’s really hard to do when you’re enveloped by the race” said Ward.

To keep the team energy together the runners all share a pre-meet ritual.

‘We always do the same active warm up get all our stretches in get in a huddle and hype ourselves up and then we go” said MacLean.

Cross country races can be long and tiring, but the teammates are there if a runner starts to fall behind.

“We just kind of encourage each other like throughout workouts or even races if you can tell someone is starting to slip off just kind of getting at them and saying something to them during the race to get them to come back up with you” said Anderson.

Although Mankato East is chasing another state title, the team values respecting others on and off the course.

“Live like a champion like every part of life, not just the state team, but like the entire team even” said Anderson.

Mankato east started off their season with a win on Saturday at the Ron Kretsch invite and Isaiah Anderson took first place.

Mankato East runs next Thursday, August 31st at St. Olaf College.

