North Mankato’s annual community block party

KEYC News Now, South Central College, and the City of North Mankato are hosting the annual event until 8 p.m. tonight.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Happening right now: a community block party in the lawn at South Central College in North Mankato.

KEYC News Now, South Central College, and the City of North Mankato are hosting the annual event until 8 p.m. tonight.

You can stop by the North Mankato Farmer’s Market, listen to live music, enjoy food and even goat yoga on the lawn of SCC.

“We have a secret sauce, because we really work hard to work together to elevate. We are as a region. And so, to host this event, celebration of that and it’s just seems like the natural thing to do to be a part of it,” said President Annette Parker.

At tonight’s event we will also be collecting non-perishable food and donations in support of the Echo Food Shelf in Mankato.

