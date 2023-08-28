Your Photos
North Mankato’s Neutral Groundz coffee shop closes, gift shop to remain open

In a Facebook post this morning, the shop’s owner says ongoing staffing shortages, rising costs...
In a Facebook post this morning, the shop's owner says ongoing staffing shortages, rising costs and product shortages led to the decision.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato coffee shop announces it is closing its doors.

Neutral Groundz on Belgrade Avenue will permanently close its coffee shop operation immediately while the gift shop and baby area will stay open.

In a Facebook post this morning, the shop’s owner says ongoing staffing shortages, rising costs and product shortages led to the decision.

According to the post, gift shop hours for this week will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but may change in the future.

