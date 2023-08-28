North Mankato’s Neutral Groundz coffee shop closes, gift shop to remain open

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato coffee shop announces it is closing its doors.

Neutral Groundz on Belgrade Avenue will permanently close its coffee shop operation immediately while the gift shop and baby area will stay open.

In a Facebook post this morning, the shop’s owner says ongoing staffing shortages, rising costs and product shortages led to the decision.

According to the post, gift shop hours for this week will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but may change in the future.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.