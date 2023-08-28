Pleasant conditions continue ahead of Labor Day Weekend heat up

Near seasonal temperatures will stick around this week ahead of a heat up heading into Labor Day Weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s across the area. Tonight will remain mostly clear with areas of fog likely as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off with areas of fog across the area. As temperatures slowly rise into the upper-70s with mostly sunny skies mixed in, fog will gradually clear up through the morning hours, leading to a pleasant afternoon with light winds up to 15 mph. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with areas of fog forming as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will once again start off with areas of fog before gradually clearing up. Skies will be sunny throughout the day with temperatures remaining pleasant, hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with sunshine across the area as temperatures heat up a tad more. We are looking at highs rising into the low to mid-80s across the area with winds increasing up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Labor Day Weekend, including Friday will be hot and slightly humid with mostly sunny skies sticking around. Friday will remain breezy with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Though, temperatures will be much warmer as they are projected to rise into the upper-80s and low-90s. As of right now, dew points are looking to hover in the mid-60s which means we will be a tad humid as well outside. Thankfully, at this time, we are not looking at excessive heat and/or humidity, but we will continue to monitor the conditions as the weekend approaches.

Saturday and Sunday will remain hot and slightly humid. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph at times. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s both Saturday and Sunday, while dew points remain in the mid-60s across the area. Again, as of right now, we are not looking at excessive heat and humidity in the area, but will continue to monitor the conditions as the weekend approaches.

Heat and mild humidity will continue into early next week before slowly dropping by the middle of next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny through next week with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph and gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph at times. Temperatures will start off in the low-90s on Monday before dipping into the upper-80s on Tuesday, and eventually the mid-80s by Wednesday.

