Police searching for missing man last seen in Duluth

Jeremy Lawrence
Jeremy Lawrence(Debbie Lawrence)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are asking the public to help find a missing man.

Jeremy Lawrence, 39, was reported missing to the Duluth Police Department on August 21.

Authorities say he was last seen at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth on August 20.

He was last known to be driving a yellow Can-Am ATV.

We have not heard from our adult son Jeremy since Sunday evening, 8/20. He was heading from Duluth to the range to stop...

Posted by Debbie Lassila Lawrence on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Police say an active investigation is underway and they are currently following any leads.

Family have also taken to social media, asking people to report any sightings of Lawrence.

Lawrence was also entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

