Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rep. Finstad visits Walmart Distribution Center

Right now, lawmakers are on a summer recess. Many spend time listening to the concerns of voters while touring area facilities.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Brad Finstad visted the Walmart Distribution Center in Mankato Monday.

Right now, lawmakers are on a summer recess. Many spend time listening to the concerns of voters while touring area facilities.

Finstad says these tours are key to learning the needs and wants of his constituents, especially when it comes to restructuring the upcoming farm bill.

“What farmers are saying is you know, keep providing that risk management tool or tools that we have come to know and expect and that have been a really good Farm planning tools. So things like crop insurance, dairy, risk, management, margin protection. Those are the type of things that I hear,” said Rep. Finstad.

Finstad says that from a generational perspective, it’s these types of things that help make sure farmers have the ability to keep farming.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

KEYC News Now, South Central College, and the City of North Mankato are hosting the annual...
North Mankato’s annual community block party
The Mankato Golf Club hosted the 12th annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament.
Teeing it up for the Troops at Mankato Golf Club
In response to these struggles, schools and community groups have developed programs and plans...
Programs address student mental health
There will be no City bus service and the residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule...
Mankato city offices to close Labor Day