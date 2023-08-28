Rep. Finstad visits Walmart Distribution Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Brad Finstad visted the Walmart Distribution Center in Mankato Monday.

Right now, lawmakers are on a summer recess. Many spend time listening to the concerns of voters while touring area facilities.

Finstad says these tours are key to learning the needs and wants of his constituents, especially when it comes to restructuring the upcoming farm bill.

“What farmers are saying is you know, keep providing that risk management tool or tools that we have come to know and expect and that have been a really good Farm planning tools. So things like crop insurance, dairy, risk, management, margin protection. Those are the type of things that I hear,” said Rep. Finstad.

Finstad says that from a generational perspective, it’s these types of things that help make sure farmers have the ability to keep farming.

