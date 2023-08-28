Your Photos
SUV crashes into Oronoco mobile home

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County deputies were dispatched Saturday night to reports of an SUV that crashed into a mobile home.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 11:16 p.m. at the Oronoco Estates located at 3600 block of 85th Street NW.

Several callers reported that the driver of the SUV ran from the scene on foot and one caller followed him through the area.

When deputies arrived they were able to detain the driver and found signs of alcohol impairment. Deputies took him to Saint Marys where a search warrant was prepared and a blood draw was obtained. He was identified as a 27-year-old from Rochester.

Officials said the SUV was traveling southbound on the eastern loop of the west side of the mobile home community when he tried to turn left on the west main branch road too fast and went off into the grassy yard and struck the mobile home. The SUV was wedged and stuck into the north corner of the mobile home.

There were residents home at the time of the crash including a woman and children. An 11-year-old stepped on broken glass from a wall hanging that fell during the crash and got a small cut on their foot.

There were no other injuries reported.

The SUV was removed from the home early Monday morning.

The family was displaced for two days and the American Red Cross assisted in finding temporary housing.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Oronoco Fire and First Responders also responded to the scene.

Charges are pending.

