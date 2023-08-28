Your Photos
Teeing it up for the Troops at Mankato Golf Club

The Mankato Golf Club hosted the 12th annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Golf Club hosted the 12th annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament.

Service members including a Marine from Mapleton parachuted into today’s event.

The event benefits and honors all US military service members and those who have been wounded in battle.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for community members and businesses to personally show their gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by these men and women.

At the same time is a fun and heartwarming event for those who attend.

This idea started back in 2005, reaching Mankato in 2011.

“It is about them really coming together and being supported that way. You will see there is a service dog here. Thats an oranization we have been helping and in so many different ways you can just come together and help these vets,” said Jodi Baer.

Nationally, Tee it Up has raised $15 Million since they started 19 years ago.

