Trimont’s ‘Sundaes In the Park’ finishes 24th year

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - In 1999, the City of Trimont made some upgrades to what is now Triumph Memorial Park.

A gazebo was installed, and open space was made available for public use, and the city began looking for something to do with the new space.

The town launched “Sundaes in the Park” that year, which consisted of live music by local performers and ice cream for residents to enjoy.

Sunday wrapped up the 24th year of the event, and organizers say that the tradition has become a highlight of the town’s summer months.

“We have people that come from Fairmont and Truman, Ormsby and Odin and St. James, Sherburn, Dunnell, so it brings the community, the region, together, which doesn’t happen that often,” said Program Coordinator Darwin Anthony. “So, I guess that’s what it does: it brings the communities together and you see people you don’t usually see.”

The town holds six events each summer, and the finale was capped off by a band made up of four brothers from the local area.

With the 2023 season completed, the town looks ahead to the event’s 25th anniversary, and organizers credit the entire community for helping the event thrive for so long, between city workers and local organizations maintaining the grounds and volunteers helping to run the show.

“I think you’ve got people that love their community,” said Anthony. “They love the community, it’s not just that they live here, but they love it -- and they’re willing to share the expense of this.”

