U.S. Secretary Tom Vilsack hosts roundtable on Ag investments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Fair is under way and while a lot of attention goes toward the fun and entertainment - investments in agriculture remains a big part of the festivities.

On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will be traveling to Minnesota for a roundtable discussion.

Included in the meeting will be U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, State Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson as well as local producers, small businesses, and community leaders.

The roundtable discussion will highlight investments in rural infrastructure for the state and new income strategies for producers.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.