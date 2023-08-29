2023 Law Enforcement Scholarships announced

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A scholarship opportunity is available for those entering the law enforcement field.

The Minnesota Sheriff Association will award $2,000 dollar scholarships this year.

The scholarships are for students who have completed the peace officer skills course and are currently enrolled in either a two- or four-year law enforcement degree college.

Winners will be announced by the end of December.

Those interested can get a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.