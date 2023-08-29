46th Car Show and Swap Meet coming up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those who have loved cars and motorcycles ever since they were kids, joining the Auto Restorers Car Club of Southern MN is the perfect choice. They hold monthly meetings and sponsor annual car shows and swap meets.

Their 46th annual car show is coming up Sept. 17 at the Nicollet County Fair. For more information, you can check out their website or Facebook.

