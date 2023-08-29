$500,000 lottery winner at Waseca’s Lindner Liquor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lindner Liquor is putting the “w” in Waseca, as they just sold a $500,000 winning lottery ticket just over a week ago.

In a Facebook post, the liquor store confirmed that they sold both a $500,000 and a $1,000 winning ticket this month.

The local owner of Lindner Liquor, Todd Schmidt, was contacted by the Minnesota State Lottery confirming that one of their $20 Big Ol’ Ben scratch-offs was the $500,000 winner.

