Defective products still for sale online

Dangerous products from faulty bike helmets to hazardous pool drain covers are banned by the government, but our national investigative team has found those thi
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dangerous products from faulty bike helmets to hazardous pool drain covers are banned by the government, but our national investigative team has found those things still for sale online…

“The goal was to get them completely off the market, which we did. From a retail standpoint, however, as I understand, they’re available on the internet somewhere coming in from other places,” said Scott Taylor.

Tomorrow night at ten, hear from a father who fought to get certain pool drain covers banned in the U.S. after his daughter died.

Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the government’s inspection process for imports.

