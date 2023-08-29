Your Photos
Drummer’s to maintain regular hours after fire

Drummer’s Garden Center and Floral in Mankato is maintaining regular business hours after a fire inside the store last week.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummer’s Garden Center and Floral in Mankato is maintaining regular business hours after a fire inside the store last week.

The shop says the fire started late in the evening of Aug. 24.

There was no major structural damage and nobody was injured according to an email sent to customers.

Drummer’s says the inside of the main building is not open as the cleanup process gets underway but its greenhouse was untouched and remains open.

A temporary entrance has been set up near the greenhouse.

