Fatal motorcycle accident in Le Sueur County kills two

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after their bike collided with a minivan.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Le Sueur County, Monday night.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed around 8:30 p.m., after their bike collided with a minivan at the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road, in Kasota.

Neither the driver nor the passenger on the bike were wearing helmets when the crash happened.

First responders pronounced the man and woman deceased at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to authorities.

The names of the deceased are not being released until family members are notified.

