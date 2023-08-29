Former Janesville mayor dies after attack

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A former Janesville mayor has died after an incident in Bloomington last week.

Mark Novak served as Janesville’s mayor from 2010 to 2012, and was most recently living in Bloomington, where he was reportedly beaten to death early last Thursday morning.

44 year old Adam Roring, a relative of Novak, is currently in custody and is charged with the murder of Novak and the attempted murder of Novak’s wife.

Police say that no motive has been found and that the incident is still under investigation.

