Garden fresh salsa with Barefoot Lane

Salsa is always good, but salsa made with ingredients fresh from the garden is even better! Barefoot Lane is in studio with a fresh recipe for just that.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Salsa is always good, but salsa made with ingredients fresh from the garden is even better! Barefoot Lane is in studio with a fresh recipe for just that.

Barefoot Lane is located on MN-13 in Waseca. You can check out their website or social media for more information.

