Lor Ray/Howard Dr. roundabout construction complete soon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - By this weekend, the city of North Mankato says the roundabout project on Lor Ray Dr. and Howard Dr. is expected to wrap up.

Work included reconstructing the existing 4-way stop intersection into a single-lane roundabout.

The city says that the intersection near Caswell Park and Dakota Meadows Middle School sees significant traffic on school mornings and afternoons.

Construction began in June and is currently on schedule to open before Dakota Meadows’ first day of school, next Thursday.

The official date will be announced Friday, Sept. 1 at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

