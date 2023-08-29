Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lor Ray/Howard Dr. roundabout construction complete soon

Construction began in June and is currently on schedule to open before Dakota Meadows’ first day of school, next Thursday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - By this weekend, the city of North Mankato says the roundabout project on Lor Ray Dr. and Howard Dr. is expected to wrap up.

Work included reconstructing the existing 4-way stop intersection into a single-lane roundabout.

The city says that the intersection near Caswell Park and Dakota Meadows Middle School sees significant traffic on school mornings and afternoons.

Construction began in June and is currently on schedule to open before Dakota Meadows’ first day of school, next Thursday.

The official date will be announced Friday, Sept. 1 at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Monday, the district eased their fifth and ninth graders into their respective buildings,...
New Ulm public schools welcomes back students
Dangerous products from faulty bike helmets to hazardous pool drain covers are banned by the...
Defective products still for sale online
Two roads in Mankato will be temporarily closed this week.
Temporary Mankato road closures: Range and Warren
In a Facebook post, the liquor store confirmed that they sold both a $500,000 and a $1,000...
$500,000 lottery winner at Waseca’s Lindner Liquor