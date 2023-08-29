Minnesota Department of Agriculture grants available for soil-improvement equipment

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is seeking grant applicants for a program that aims to help farmers buy new equipment to improve soil health.

According to MDA, the program includes 50% cost-share, ranging from $500 to $50,000 for the purchase of new equipment, used equipment or parts to retrofit existing equipment all for the benefit of soil health.

Nearly $2.4 million has been allocated for the program to get more soil-health equipment being used on Minnesota cropland.

Examples of soil-health equipment covered by the grant include no-till drills, air seeders, high boys that seed cover crops before harvest, variable-rate equipment and retrofit projects to convert corn detasslers to high boys.

Mower Soil & Water Conservation District is encouraging farmers in the area to apply.

“By creating more resilient soil, you can have a better opportunity for natural bacteria and some of the soil microorganisms to working in your benefit to help that crop and release those nutrients that often times are tied up,” MSWCD manager Cody Fox said. “This is a huge opportunity for farmers to get much more involved with soil-health practices on their land.”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. To apply, click here.

