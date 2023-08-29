Your Photos
MSU Aviation celebrates Orientation Day

At one point, the Dept. of Aviation only had 13 students involved, but has since broken enrollment records over the last handful of years.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Thursday was Orientation Day for Minnesota State University (MSU) Aviation and North Star Aviation with a record number of students, pushing 250 in total.

“So, we try to keep this orientation really positive,” said Jeff Peterson, the Chair of MSU’s Aviation Dept. “We try to give them an idea of how big our program is. We’ll hear some talk about professionalism. You’re entering new college life and what that means to be an aviation student.”

Aviation student, Ibrahim Abdirahmam, expressed his own excitement about learning alongside the pros and using them as resources on the flight toward their own destination: The friendly skies.

“Yeah, having airline pilots out here with North Star Aviation and all the bridge programs that we have here,” said Abdirahmam. “[It’s] really great just because it kinda gives you [an idea of] what you’re gonna end up as; an end goal.”

This year, MSU has 10 airlines attending their orientation in hopes to keep their 100% placement rate when becoming instructors with North Star Aviation.

