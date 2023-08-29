MSU volleyball has high hopes for the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tempo and Speed. The new game plan for the offense the Minnesota State volleyball team will be running this season.

“We run a very quick offense now to both pins and we run close to a zero tempo so our offense is going to be one of the fastest in the country I believe,” said Head Coach Corey Phelps.

The purpose behind the new offense is for the team to be more competitive and difficult for their opponent to keep up with.

“Everything is just shorter and quicker rather than making it more loopy and longer so the block isn’t able to get there therefore giving us more area on the court,” said Emily Kern.

“This separates us from just about everyone else in the conference and the time and energy we put into making these changes has really started to pay off,” said Phelps.

The athletes have all bought into the offense and are staying disciplined while learning it.

“During the spring season it was hard, like we made a lot of mistakes a lot of mistakes, but now we’re connecting with our setters and no one can stop us,” said Toryn Richards.

The program graduated one athlete last year and brought in 5 freshman and a transfer this year. The team is excited about the versality each player brings to the court.

“We have more depth on the team this year then we’ve had since I’ve been here and it’s quality depth. So if heaven forbid we have an injury the drop of is going to be very slight,” said Phelps.

The team is confident in their ability to preform and knows they can be successful this season

“I’m excited just to go out and compete. See what we can do and shoe everyone else what we are actually made of and prove everyone wrong,” said Richards.

MSU volleyball opens up their season Thursday in Seaside, California in the Otter Volleyball Invitational against Northwest Nazarene at 6 in the evening.

