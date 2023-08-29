Your Photos
New Ulm public schools welcomes back students

Monday, the district eased their fifth and ninth graders into their respective buildings, allowing them to get habituated to their new environment.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm public schools welcomed back students for the year Tuesday.

“I hate empty school buildings. There’s something about it. You just walk through it, and it just doesn’t feel complete. So, to be able to walk the halls and to hear voices, and to hear kids out on the playground. It really, you know, put some energy back into the district, put some energy back into us as humans,” said Superintendent Sean Koster.

“There’s a lot of anxiety when it comes to be in first year. Middle school first year, in high school and I think we do a nice job of stair stepping that approach for the kiddos,” said Koster.

First through twelfth joined in on the fun Tuesday.

For Superintendent Koster, learning is more than just books and whiteboards.

“Anytime we’re in a place that appreciates us that has our best interests at heart and can,” said Koster.

know they’re feeling comfortable, the receptors in the brain, open up and gets, you know, can learn at a higher level.

“My mission here is to make sure everyone feels heard and everyone feels valued because you know, our interactions with each other definitely transcend down into, you know, how we interact with the kids,” said Koster.

Although Koster has worked in the district for a little over two months, over the last few days he’s gotten to walk the walk for the first time.

“You know, as a kid chases the ball across the parking lot, remembering why we are here. You know, so I think it’s a good reminder. It’s good to have that energy,” said Koster.

Directly below his office the middle school band holds practice.

“Yeah, I haven’t experienced it yet, but just wait till the trumpets and trombone start going out here,” said Koster.

Superintendent Koster comes from Silver Bay, north of Duluth, and lived in the metro for over two decades. For Kindergartners in New Ulm Public Schools, their first day of school is tomorrow.

