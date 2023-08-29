Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Picking apples got even easier in Elysian

We found an orchard in Elysian called Irish Mountain Orchard that let’s you do just that.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They always make things look so easy on TikTok. Even picking the apples is easy around southern Minnesota. We found an orchard in Elysian called Irish Mountain Orchard that let’s you do just that.

Irish Mountain Orchard is located at 24009 482nd Street in Elysian. They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

Salsa is always good, but salsa made with ingredients fresh from the garden is even better!...
Garden fresh salsa with Barefoot Lane
We found an orchard in Elysian called Irish Mountain Orchard that let’s you do just that.
Picking apples got even easier in Elysian
Salsa is always good, but salsa made with ingredients fresh from the garden is even better!...
Garden fresh salsa with Barefoot Lane
Drummer’s Garden Center and Floral in Mankato is maintaining regular business hours after a...
Drummer’s to maintain regular hours after fire