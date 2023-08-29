Picking apples got even easier in Elysian

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They always make things look so easy on TikTok. Even picking the apples is easy around southern Minnesota. We found an orchard in Elysian called Irish Mountain Orchard that let’s you do just that.

Irish Mountain Orchard is located at 24009 482nd Street in Elysian. They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

