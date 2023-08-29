Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Portion of E. Main St. to temporarily to close for Public Safety training

Mankato residents may notice a presence of law enforcement next week, as Public Safety conducts...
Mankato residents may notice a presence of law enforcement next week, as Public Safety conducts a training, causing a portion of East Main Street to temporarily close.(City of Mankato)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents may notice a presence of law enforcement next week as Public Safety conducts training.

To carry out the training, a portion of East Main Street will temporarily close at 7 a.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Members of the Mankato Department of Public Safety are being joined by the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team to improve skills and emergency preparation.

A detour will be in place during the closure, which is expected to last into the afternoon that day, the road will reopen following the training.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Following a fatal crash in Mankato Monday night, the Minnesota State Patrol says a second...
Update: Bail set for Mankato woman charged in Monday’s fatal Madison Ave. crash
A fatal crash has occurred after two vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 68 and...
Fatal crash on Hwy 68 in New Ulm

Latest News

FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
In response to increased mental health struggles since the COVID pandemic, schools and...
School, community programs aim to address mental health struggles for students
At one point, the Dept. of Aviation only had 13 students involved, but has since broken...
MSU Aviation celebrates Orientation Day