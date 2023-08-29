Portion of E. Main St. to temporarily to close for Public Safety training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents may notice a presence of law enforcement next week as Public Safety conducts training.

To carry out the training, a portion of East Main Street will temporarily close at 7 a.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Members of the Mankato Department of Public Safety are being joined by the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team to improve skills and emergency preparation.

A detour will be in place during the closure, which is expected to last into the afternoon that day, the road will reopen following the training.

