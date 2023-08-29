Portion of E. Main Street to temporarily close next Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists used to traveling on East Main Street will need to find an alternate route to their destination, next Wednesday.

On, Wed., Sept. 6, a portion of East Main Street, between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street, will be temporarily closed for a joint public safety training exercise between the Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team.

The road should reopen later in the day.

For maps and views of road closures, visit the City of Mankato.

Training is important in helping staff sharpen their skills, being ready to respond to emergencies, as needed.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

