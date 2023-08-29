Reduced air quality today, heat up coming this weekend

Hazy skies are projected to return as wildfire smoke from Canada returns to the area leading to reduced quality in the western half of the state ahead of a major weekend heat up.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is projected to return as winds come from the northwest today. This will lead to an air quality alert across the western half of Minnesota through 6 am Wednesday morning. Hazy skies across the state are likely regardless of where the air quality alert is. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s by this afternoon with winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Smoke may sink more towards the surface tonight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning, which is why the air quality alert for the western half of MN will remain in effect until 6 am.

Wildfire smoke is projected to start rising back into the atmosphere throughout Wednesday, leading to improving air quality but may continue to lead to hazy skies above our heads. Other than the possibility of hazy skies above our heads, conditions will be pleasant overall in general with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear and quiet, which will be great for viewing the blue supermoon this month. Temperatures will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours with winds increasing up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday is when we will start to notice the increase in temperatures with more heat on the way. We are looking at mostly sunny skies with highs rising into the upper-80s by the afternoon hours. We will have a pleasant breeze in the area with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Saturday morning.

Labor Day Weekend is going to be a hot one with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s on Saturday before rising into the mid-90s by Sunday afternoon. The good news is, right now, dew points are looking to remain lower, hovering in the low to mid-60s. This means we are only looking at dealing with a hint of humidity vs. oppressive humidity and heat like the last heat wave we had in mid-August. This will make way for great conditions for those last dips in the lakes and/or pools around the area before the summer season comes to an official end.

Heat will continue through Labor Day itself (Monday) with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are likely to hover in the low to mid-90s across the area with a pleasant breeze reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear and warm as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Tuesday morning.

Heat will start to slowly fizzle out through the remainder of the week despite mostly sunny skies sticking around. Temperatures will remain rather warm with highs in the upper-80s on Tuesday before dipping into the low to mid-80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will continue to be breezy, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Overnight conditions will remain quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by the following morning.

