MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If a hike is in your plans for the weekend, and you’re not sure what to bring, remember, safety first. Chris Sandquist with the Boy Scouts of America’s got everything you need for a safe trip outdoors in case something unexpected happens.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.