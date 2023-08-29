Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - An investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Labor and Industry is underway after a Sleepy Eye man died in a workplace accident Tuesday morning.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 8:45 at Miller Sellner Implement in Sleepy Eye in what is described as a work-related farm implement accident.

The sheriff’s office says Austin Brett Trebesch, 27, was treated at the scene and taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

