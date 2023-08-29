Temporary Mankato road closures: Range and Warren

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Range Street (between Butterworth and West Lind streets) has been temporarily closed for utility service work. The road is expected to reopen by the end of next week (weather permitting).

Starting tomorrow, August 30, at 7:30 a.m., a portion of Warren Street (between Balcerzak Drive and Dillon Street) will be temporarily closed for stormwater utility hole repairs. The road is expected to reopen later in the day (weather permitting).

Stay informed about Mankato road closures. For more information contact 507-387-8600.

