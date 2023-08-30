Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada

By CTV Network
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALTON, Ontario (CTV Network) - Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after millions of bees fell off a truck and onto the road.

Crews had their hands full with 5 million bees out on the roadway.

Cleanup went on for hours as they worked to contain the bees and apiary boxes that spilled out onto the road.

This happened on Guelph Line, north of Dundas in Halton, Ontario, just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point, police were urging drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by and for pedestrians to also avoid the area.

Two hours later, Halton Regional Police posted on social media that a majority of the bees had been cleared and safely collected. Cleanup wrapped up shortly after.

At this point, there is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

Police said they were also leaving some of the crates behind for the remaining bees to naturally return to. They are thanking the beekeepers for their overwhelming response and for jumping in to help.

Copyright 2023 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
An investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Labor and Industry is underway after a Sleepy Eye...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead

Latest News

Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.
Treat of a lifetime: Missing dog since 2011 gets reunited with family
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements
On Sat., Sept. 9, from 9 p.m. to midnight. the Mankato community is invited to MSU’s Andreas...
MSU Mankato to host Star Gazing Night at Andreas Observatory with 2014 film ‘Interstellar’