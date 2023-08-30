Your Photos
Checking out all things southern MN at the State Fair

Shawn Cable is checking out the Minnesota State Fair today with Photojournalist Tony Peregrin.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - First Alert Chief meteorologist Shawn Cable is checking out the Minnesota State Fair today with Photojournalist Tony Peregrin.

At 6 o’clock, they went around the fair and found things all southern Minnesota! Check out this video incase you missed it!

