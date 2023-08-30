Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota announces Taylor Farm exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota’s vast fields of corn and soybeans are about to get their close-up.

A new exhibit, Taylor Farm, at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, kicks off in September.

Taylor Farm aims to provide a fun and educational experience, combining modern agriculture, playful exploration and innovation.

The exhibit will also allow children to experience modern Ag practices in the hopes of building a love for the region’s agricultural heritage.

The Taylor Farm exhibit will be open to the public Sept. 21.

