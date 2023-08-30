Your Photos
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota announces Taylor Farm exhibit

The new Taylor Farm exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota aims to provide an fun and educational experience, combining modern agriculture, playful exploration and innovation.(The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota’s vast fields of corn and soybeans are about to get their close-up.

A new exhibit, Taylor Farm, at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, kicks off in September.

Taylor Farm aims to provide a fun and educational experience, combining modern agriculture, playful exploration and innovation.

The exhibit will also allow children to experience modern Ag practices in the hopes of building a love for the region’s agricultural heritage.

The Taylor Farm exhibit will be open to the public Sept. 21.

