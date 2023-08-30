Your Photos
First drugs selected in effort to lower prescription costs

By Quinn Gorham
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Tuesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the first 10 drugs eligible for the new Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program. Part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the program allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

While just 10 drugs were announced to start the program, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) said more are on the way.

“These are the first 10, but then next year, there’ll be 15. And then after that, there’ll be 15, and then there’ll be 20. It’ll be cumulative, we’ll keep adding more blockbuster drugs,” said Klobuchar.

According to HHS, the following drugs will enter the negotiation process starting this year and next:

  • Eliquis
  • Jardiance
  • Xarelto
  • Januvia
  • Farxiga
  • Entresto
  • Enbrel
  • Imbruvica
  • Stelara
  • Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill

HHS claims those drugs cost Medicare recipients a total of 3.4 billion dollars in out-of-pocket costs in 2022.

“The era of big pharma shaking down seniors for profits is coming to an end,” she said.

Klobuchar joined Erin Parrish with the Minnesota AARP in a virtual meeting Tuesday, praising the step forward.

“We know that Medicare beneficiaries take an average of four to five prescription drugs each month. That adds up to tens of thousands of dollars each year for brand name drugs,” Parrish said.

She believes the announcement is a big step, but that more work needs to be done to combat the impacts of prescription drug prices.

“There’s more work to be done. The big drug companies and their allies [will] continue suing to overturn the Medicare drug price negotiation program and to charge the highest prices in the world,” said Parrish.

Any negotiated prices would take effect in 2026.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

