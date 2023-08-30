Your Photos
Fitness for all at Studio E

Erin is in with Studio E to talk about what pilates is and how it can benefit everyone, no matter what their fitness level is.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pilates is growing in popularity due to it working for people of all levels of fitness. Erin is in with Studio E to talk about what pilates is and how it can benefit everyone, no matter what their fitness level is.

You can find out more information on the Studio E Facebook page, or on the website.

He talks about three upcoming movies: Grand Turismo, Equalizer 3 and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.
Talking about more upcoming movies!
We’re taking a look back at 125 years of a brand that’s produced so many of our favorite...
Looking back at 125 years of Pepsi
Scheels is in to show off plenty of backpack styles and gives the rundown on how to choose...
Back to school backpacks from Scheels
Talking about more upcoming movies!