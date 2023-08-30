Your Photos
Mankato community collage open to public


By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After nine months of work, the Mankato Community Collage is finished and on display at the Coffee Hag.

Local photagrapher Josh Madson spent numerous sessions with over 500 residents and over 50 volunteers to put together a collage of the Mankato community. Now the installation is complete in the Coffee Hag and an exhibition is planned for this Friday to celebrate the project. Madson says that the project has become one of his favorites, and thanks the community for coming together to make the dream come true.

”It was cool to kind of see that, the community aspect of it. Like it started as an individual endeavor, it became this big community participatory event and then now to have community members step up and want to be part of the installation was really cool to me because it’s like I’m watching people come together,” said Madson.

The exhibition begins at 6 p.m Friday at the Coffee Hag, with an after party at The Number 4.

