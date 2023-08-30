MAPS enforcing new cellphone policy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials within the Mankato Area Public School district have received input from parents and teachers in regards to concerns about cell phone use by students during the school day.

“It’s going to take some heavy lifting from teachers and from administrators to implement the policy and enforce the policy. But it’s going to take parents and students working with teachers and principals to have success in achieving that phones not be a distraction in our classrooms,” said John Lustig.

With a new policy, high schoolers will see the most significant changes. Students will be prohibited from using cell phones during class time. However, they will be able to use their phones during designated times and areas, like lunch.

“Mixed feelings on it, frankly with it. I see the point with it. I think these kids been way too much time on their electronics and doing that with it, but I also think of cases, like what happens if there’s a really bad incident going in that school, Then I would like to have the kids have access to their phones. So I think it’s a tough call,” said Kevin Morte.

The purpose of the new cell phone policy is to ensure that all schools in the district are on the same page when it comes to cell phone use instead of having individual rules at each school.

“I think obviously be a lot easier for parents to kind of keep track. Like we’ve got kids in every, every school. So I’m having consistency. I think is great for them and we’re a family. We encourage them to use it as little as possible, so not having it during schools, is good in my opinion,” said Karla Risan.

The school board is expected to approve the new cell phone policy at its next meeting next Tuesday.

