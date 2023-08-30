MSU Mankato to host Star Gazing Night at Andreas Observatory with 2014 film ‘Interstellar’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) wants to take Mankato to the stars!

On Sat., Sept. 9, from 9 p.m. to midnight. the Mankato community is invited to MSU’s Andreas Observatory, for an outdoor viewing of the 2014 science fiction/adventure film, “Interstellar.”

An observatory telescope will allow guests to view planets, stars, the international space station, and the Milky Way.

Throughout the showing, trivia, educational talks, and an example of the math used in the film will also be available.

Light refreshments will include star-shaped cookies and candy bars.

Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the outdoor movie, as no seating is available.

Free parking, however, is available in Lot 1.

For more information if there is an inclement weather forecast, contact Student Activities Assistant Director Bill Tourville by e-mail or phone at 507-389-6076.

