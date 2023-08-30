Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National non-profit NADO to tour Mankato

On Thursday, the local Region 9 Development Commission will host officials from a non-profit based in Washington D.C. for a tour of the streets of Mankato,
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A non-profit headquartered in Washington D.C. tours the streets of Mankato.

On Thursday, the local Region Nine Development Commission will host officials from the National Association of Development Organizations, or NADO, to tour the area and learn more about the work of the RNDC.

NADO is an association that supports over 500 Regional Development Organizations.

The tour will include Key City Bike, the Blue Earth County Community Farm and will finish at the Wine Cat to highlight RNDC’s Revolving Loan Fund program.

This is the first time NADO has ever conducted a site visit with its staff.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Fatal Crash generic image
Car driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball team
An investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Labor and Industry is underway after a Sleepy Eye...
Sleepy Eye man dies following workplace accident
KEYC Weather
Storms will exit; a hot steamy weekend ahead
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed after...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Le Sueur County kills two

Latest News

Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will travel to Minnesota to highlight...
U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm to travel to Minnesota
On Thursday, the local Region 9 Development Commission will host officials from a non-profit...
National non-profit NADO to tour Mankato
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will travel to Minnesota to highlight...
U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm to travel to Minnesota
Near seasonal conditions expected to continue ahead of major heat up for the holiday weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-30-2023