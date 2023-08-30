National non-profit NADO to tour Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A non-profit headquartered in Washington D.C. tours the streets of Mankato.

On Thursday, the local Region Nine Development Commission will host officials from the National Association of Development Organizations, or NADO, to tour the area and learn more about the work of the RNDC.

NADO is an association that supports over 500 Regional Development Organizations.

The tour will include Key City Bike, the Blue Earth County Community Farm and will finish at the Wine Cat to highlight RNDC’s Revolving Loan Fund program.

This is the first time NADO has ever conducted a site visit with its staff.

