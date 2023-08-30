North Mankato teen charged following investigation multiple incidents involving vehicles

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato teenager has been charged with multiple offenses for incidents occurring in North Mankato this summer.

The North Mankato Police Department says a juvenile petition has been filed in Nicollet County District Court charging a 14-year-old boy from North Mankato with eight criminal counts consisting of:

1 count of possession of burglary tools

1 count of motor vehicle theft

1 count of driving without a license

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

4 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle

Police say these charges come from several cases investigated by the North Mankato Police Department this summer.

“Almost 100% of instances of theft, or people rifling through vehicles, are the result of vehicles being left unlocked and/or valuables being left plain sight,” said Chief of Police Ross Gullickson. “We cannot stress enough the importance of locking your property.”

Police urge residents to secure their property and report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

