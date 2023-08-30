Pleasant conditions cont. ahead of major heat up for Labor Day Weekend

Pleasant conditions with near seasonal highs are expected to continue before a major heat up returns to the area ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with some hazy skies lingering in the area. Overall, air quality is expected to be better across the state despite the hazy skies. This means that air quality at the surface will be in the moderate zone, which only affects those who may be extra sensitive to things like wildfire smoke. If you do not fall under this group of people, you will be able to go about your day as normal and enjoy the sunshine. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs hovering in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Tonight may remain on the hazy side with mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny but breezy as winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly sunny with temperatures hovering in the low-80s across the area. Thursday night will remain breezy and clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

The heat will start to move in on Friday with a nice breeze sticking around. Skies will remain mostly sunny with winds continuing to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs hovering in the upper-80s by the afternoon hours. Thankfully, dew points will remain rather low in the upper-50s and low-60s. This means we are not expecting a lot of humidity to make it feel hot and sticky outside. Instead, it will feel hot with just a hint of humidity mixed in. Friday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Saturday morning.

Heat will continue through the holiday weekend with mostly sunny skies and a rather light breeze mixed in. Despite highs hovering in the low to mid-90s Saturday and Sunday, dew points are projected to remain on the lower side in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. This means that we are not looking at oppressive humidity mixed with the high heat like the last heat wave. Instead, it will be hot and slightly humid which will be far more bearable to deal with while being outside. Despite the decreased humidity expected, it will still be important to stay hydrated and watch out for the signs/symptoms of heat related illnesses. Winds will be slightly breezy through the weekend, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph at times. Overnight conditions will remain quiet with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the low-70s both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Next week will start off with the high heat continuing through Monday. We are looking at plenty of sunshine sticking around with highs in the low-90s on Monday with just a hint of humidity mixed in. Winds will increase back up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the low-70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler but more humid. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s with dew points in the mid to upper-60s. Thankfully, this won’t last long as a weak cold front is projected to move through the area, which will lead to a drop in both dew points and temperatures in general for the remainder of the week. As of right now, we are not really looking at any rain in the forecast other than a possible stray shower or two. However, we will have a shift in winds from the southwest to the northwest between Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures drop for the rest of the week.

Wednesday through the end of next week will be cooler despite mostly sunny skies sticking around the area. Winds will remain breezy between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through Friday. Overnight conditions will remain on the quiet side with mostly clear skies while temperatures dip into the low-60s by the following morning.

