Reduced air quality today

Wildfire smoke continues to affect the western part of our region today, prompting an Air Quality Alert in effect until 6am Wednesday.

Temperatures remain in the comfortable and near-normal high 70s and low 80s today. These temperatures will last for the next day or two before rising as we approach the weekend. While temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, we are not anticipating as extreme of heat and humidity as what we experienced with the recent heat wave.

Increased wind speeds are expected Thursday and Friday, with gusts possibly reaching over 25 or 30mph.

After the weekend, temperatures fall back into the 80s for all of that following week.

Rain chances remain minimal for the rest of this week, but some showers are possible at the start of next week. We will know more once we get a bit closer!

