Sizzling into September with a Labor Day weekend heatwave

KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We all know that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of the summer season in Minnesota, but this year the weather isn’t playing along. We are gearing up for a heatwave that will carry us through the holiday weekend and beyond. Temperatures and humidity will start ramping up Saturday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s by Sunday and Monday. While I don’t think it will be as humid as our last heatwave, the heat index will easily climb above 100 degrees this weekend. Unfortunately, we’ll remain dry through the weekend and most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and a bit hazy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday will be sunny, breezy, and slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s.

The heat and humidity will gradually climb Friday and Saturday, with the heatwave reaching its peak on Sunday and Monday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s in Mankato, with upper 90s to near 100 degrees a definite possibility across western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. As I mentioned, it will be humid but not as humid as during our last heatwave. That said, the heat index will likely climb well over 100 degrees in some places.

The heatwave will break by Tuesday, but temperatures will remain above average for much of next week. Unfortunately, our weather pattern will stay dry through most of next week as well. We are watching the possibility of an isolated shower or thunderstorm at some point, but chances aren’t great.

