U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm to travel to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Fair is garnering more attention to the state from the federal level.

Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will travel to Minnesota to highlight President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Secretary Granholm will join U.S. Senator Tina Smith and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan to tour a solar manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron, Minnesota.

The Secretary and Senator Smith will then travel to Duluth to tour the Lincoln Park Solar Garden, which provides low-cost electricity to veterans.

The visit by Secretary Granholm follows a visit by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

