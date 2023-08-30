West boys soccer falls hard to New Prague

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West and New Prague boys soccer clashed in an evening matchup at Caswell North Soccer Complex Tuesday.

The Scarlets were unable to put anything together against the Trojans, being shutout 6-0 in the end.

West will head to Owatonna for their next game Thursday.

