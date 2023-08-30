Your Photos
West boys soccer falls hard to New Prague

The Scarlets were unable to put anything together against the Trojans, being shutout 6-0 in the end.
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West and New Prague boys soccer clashed in an evening matchup at Caswell North Soccer Complex Tuesday.

The Scarlets were unable to put anything together against the Trojans, being shutout 6-0 in the end.

West will head to Owatonna for their next game Thursday.

