First-hand look at Highway 14 improvements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “This has been in the works since the middle of the 20th century... You know since the 1950s and this is that final leg,” said MnDOT Project Supervisor Todd Kjolstad.

Hundreds upon hundreds of workers are tiling, grading, compacting, and pouring concrete in concert all to open Highway 14 publicly by mid-October.

“You spend about 70 or 80% of the time out here and it’s really hard to see that there’s a roadway here and then that last 25% or you know, a couple of months is when things kind of start to change,” said Kjolstad.

They’ve thwarted creeks, open quarries, and dated graveyards; ensuring future generations will have less stress on the roadways... even adding one of Minnesota’s longest snow fences, keeping drifts off the highway.

“Just the safety alone and in the relative comfort of being able to travel from new ulm beyond Rochester, its gonna be something that people will know the efficiency of not having to stop in certain towns or or have a reduced speed. Or or just the concern of having people, you know, driving within a few feet of you heading the other direction is going to be something I think everybody’s going to be appreciated,” said Kjolstad.

Old 14 is slowly getting eaten up and ground down... and reused in the bottom layers of New 14. Still, they’ve got work to do.

“We are still very confident that we can get this roadway open again. Keeping in mind that there’s gonna be a lot of work adjacent to the roadway. That’s gonna be progressed with and over the next nine months, frankly, or at least six months,” said Kjolstad.

They’ll continue to modify ditches, ponds, and plantings until next summer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.