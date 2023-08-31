Highway 13/Le Sueur County Road 28 construction updates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction of the roundabout on Highway 13/Le Sueur County Road 28 is almost complete and will partially open in the evening hours of Friday, Sept. 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The south segment of the roundabout will remain closed as Highway 13 south of County Road 28 remains under construction.

Paving on Highway 13 from Lexington Avenue to Tri-City United High School is expected to be complete Saturday evening, Sept. 2. Lexington Avenue is currently open to motorists for crossing. Highway 13 north of Cemstone Companies will remain closed to traffic due to construction.

Highway 13 from Montgomery to Le Sueur County Road 28 will remain closed until the completion of the project in late October, weather permitting. The partial opening of the roundabout will result in the detour changing to Highway 21 (Montgomery Avenue Southeast), 5th Street, Mill Avenue Northeast, and Le Sueur County Roads 3 and 28 starting September 1.

The project includes replacing approximately 1.2 miles of pavement on Highway 13 through the city of Montgomery and the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 13/Le Sueur County Road 28. The project also includes modifications to accesses, updating sidewalk and installing snow fence.

