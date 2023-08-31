Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots with no appointment necessary

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee announces Thursday that the flu vaccine is now available at more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations without an appointment or prescription necessary.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six month and older annually.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes each year.

The elderly, young children, pregnant women and individuals with chronic health conditions are more susceptible to serious health complications such as pneumonia, sinus infections, ear infections and bronchitis if they contract the illness.

With convenient hours and no appointment necessary, patients come in anytime their pharmacy is open to receive a flu shot.

For a quicker and more convenient experience, patients can also schedule their vaccination and complete their vaccine consent form on advance by clicking here.

Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available.

Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccination and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at Hy-Vee’s Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota locations.

In Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act, 3 years and older can receive flu vaccines without a prescription.

Hy-Vee will be offering workplace vaccination clinics using its Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and Hy-Vee Health mobile trailers.

Patients can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver and Perks reward after vaccination.

