Mankato Loyola takes down Tri-City United
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato Loyola hosted Tri-City United for a 5:00 soccer match Wednesday.
With high pressure from both teams, there were a number of shots all around. However, with the Titans unable to capitalize on many opportunities, the Crusaders emerged victorious with a final score of 4-1.
Up next for Mankato Loyola is a game tomorrow against Cannon Falls.
