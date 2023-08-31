Mankato Loyola takes down Tri-City United

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato Loyola hosted Tri-City United for a 5:00 soccer match Wednesday.

With high pressure from both teams, there were a number of shots all around. However, with the Titans unable to capitalize on many opportunities, the Crusaders emerged victorious with a final score of 4-1.

Up next for Mankato Loyola is a game tomorrow against Cannon Falls.

