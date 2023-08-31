Your Photos
MAPS hold welcome party for staff

MAPS is putting together an event for its staff to celebrate, as the new school year quickly approaches!
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is putting together an event for its staff to celebrate, as the new school year quickly approaches!

MAPS will be hosting an all-staff welcome today at Wheeler Park in North Mankato. If weather becomes an issue, the event will be moved to inside the East High School Gymnasium.

To give all district staff an opportunity to participate, school buildings and offices will close from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

